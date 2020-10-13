AB de Villiers was at his absolute best in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders on October 12, 2020 (Monday) at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. The South African’s quick-fire knock helped Royal Challengers Bangalore to post a mammoth target on a pitch where every other batsman struggled. The 36-year-old’s innings included six maximums, couple of which went out of the stadium. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Virat Kohli's Team Beats KKR By 82 Runs To Move Third in IPL 2020 Points Table.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is one of the shortest ground used in IPL 2020 but AB de Villiers made it looked much smaller than it actually is. The South African batting stalwart, cleared not only the boundary rope but also the stadium as he sent a couple of his sixes out on the road of Sharjah hitting the moving cars. RCB vs KKR Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers Become First Pair to Record Ten Century Partnerships in Indian Premier League History.

Mammoth Six

Here is the second six of AB de Villiers landing on the Sharjah road. Previous one hit two cars :-D #ipl2020 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/pBWSJTnj08 — Paul Watson 🇿🇦🌍🇮🇪🇿🇼💕🏏 (@watsonmpaul) October 12, 2020

One of the balls that went out of the Stadium was found by a lucky local kid, a picture of whom is going viral. AB de Villiers scored 73 runs in just 33 deliveries as he and Virat Kohli stitched up a 100-run partnership to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to a total of 194/2 in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Lucky Kid

This child got the ball that ABD hit for a six out of the stadium..💥#ABDevilliers #KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/CCJQD9edi4 — ABHIJITH_VIRATIAN (❤️✰ʀᴄʙ✰❤️) (@iamabhijith18) October 12, 2020

The Dinesh Karthik-led side never looked in the game as yet another shuffling in the batting order saw them lose wickets at regular intervals. RCB bowlers completely dominated the game as Kolkata Knight Riders could only manage a score of 112/9 in their 20 overs. RCB overtook KKR in points table to move third.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 12:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).