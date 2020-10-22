Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have enjoyed a sensational run in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and are on the right track to lift their maiden title. With seven victories from 10 games, RCB are currently sitting at the second position in team standings and are just a step away from securing a place in the playoffs. Owing to the fact, the players in the side are in a chilled and lightened mood, and that can be seen in Virat Kohli's latest Instagram post. The RCB skipper shared a picture with AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj from the practice session. However, the caption of the snap will make you go ROFL! Virat Kohli Showcases Hilarious Dance Moves.

"This pic takes me back to school days. 4 guys from the same class, and AB is the kid who's finished homework and is prepared and the other 3 know they are in trouble," the talismanic batsman captioned the snap. The comment section of the post got flooded in no time as fans were left in splits. Even, several fellow cricketers including Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan also reacted. Yuzvendra Chahal Leaves Hilarious Comment During RCB Captain Virat Kohli’s Live Session With Pep Guardiola.

View Post:

"And Siraj is even don't know that teacher has given us homework," commented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan. Yuzvendra Chahal, who's known for his antics on social media, wrote: "Aur maine class bunk kar li coz aaj homework check Hona tha."

Meanwhile, RCB thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in their last outing and will like to extend their purple patch. Their next assignment is against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 25.

