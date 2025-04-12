Sunrisers Hyderabad completed a phenomenal chase of 246 in the IPL 2025 where Abhishek Sharma scored a sensational century and played the key role in powering SRH to victory. Abhishek dismantled all the PBKS bowlers and dispatched the ball in all parts of the ground, brining up his century in just 40 deliveries. SRH owner Kavya Maran was elated to see his century and hugged Abhishek's parents who were watching the match with her from the stands. Sunrisers Hyderabad Complete Second Highest Chase in IPL History; Abhishek Sharma’s Blistering 141 Helps SRH Secure Sensational Victory Chasing 246 Against PBKS in Indian Premier League 2025.

Kavya Maran Hugs Abhishek Sharma’s Parents

