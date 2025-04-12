Social media erupted with laughter as PBKS vs SRH funny memes flooded the internet after Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head’s explosive batting powered Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their second win of IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Batting first, PBKS set a mammoth target of 246 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who, in turn, completed the chase easily with 9 balls left! SRH beat PBKS by 8 wickets. And it was SRH's dynamic duo, their opening batsmen, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, sharing a 171-run partnership, sealing the deal for SRH. In the process, the Indian batter scored his maiden century. SRH Fans, who are popularly known as the Orange Army, celebrate their team's dominant performance with a wave of viral posts, capturing the excitement and humour of the thrilling match. Kavya Maran Hugs Abhishek Sharma’s Parents After Opening Batsman Smashes Century During SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head Were On Fire Today!

HAHAHAHHAHHAHA

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head against Punjab #SRHvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/rDjaLL1pqV — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) April 12, 2025

Arrre Re

Too Much Hi Ho Gaya

Cheerleaders of SRH and PBKS after today's match : #SRHvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/E8oeRfnCYI — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) April 12, 2025

Ayeee

HAHAHAHHAHHA

