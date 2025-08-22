Australia national cricket team star leg-spinner Adam Zampa achieved a major feat during the second ODI against the South Africa national cricket team on Friday, August 22. Adam Zampa became the fourth Australian spinner to take 50 or more wickets on home soil in ODI cricket. Zampa accomplished the milestone after taking the wicket of Tony de Zorzi during the AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. Australia Beat South Africa By Two Wickets in AUS vs SA 3rd T20I 2025; Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis Help Aussies Win Series 2-1.

Zampa joined the elite list of Australian spinners, including Shane Warne (134), Peter Taylor (77), and Brad Hogg (57). Notably, Zampa has four four-wicket hauls in ODI cricket in Australia. Only legendary Shane Warne is ahead of the veteran cricketer in this regard (6). Glenn Maxwell (3) is the only other spinner with more than two ODI four-wicket hauls in Australia. AUS vs SA 2025: South Africa Off-Spinner Prenelan Subrayen Rested for Final Two ODIs Against Australia After Being Reported for Suspect Action.

Most Wickets by Australian Spinners in ODIs at Home

No Name Matches Wickets 1 Shane Warne 84 134 2 Peter Taylor 61 77 3 Bradd Hogg 43 57 4 Adam Zampa 31 52 5 Allan Border 177 37

Talking about the second ODI against South Africa, veteran leg-spinner Adam Zampa had a brilliant outing with the ball. The ace spinner bagged a three-wicket haul in his 10-over spell. Zampa conceded 63 runs in his spell. Zampa's three-wicket haul helped Australia restrict South Africa to 277 runs.

