Australia defeated South Africa by two wickets in the AUS vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 in Cairns on Saturday, August 16. With this victory, Australia won the three-match T20I against South Africa by a 2-1 margin. You can check the Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. Chasing 173 to win, Mitchell Marsh scored a fifty (54), but it was Glenn Maxwell who guided Australia past the finish line with 62* off 36 balls. Corbin Bosch was the standout bowler for South Africa, registering figures of 3/26 off his four overs and his superb effort saw Proteas take the game till the last over. Batting first, Dewald Brevis impressed once again as he struck 53 runs off just 26 deliveries, hitting one four and six sixes. Rassie van der Dussen scored a 26-ball 38 while Lhuan-dre Pretorius hit 24 off 15 as South Africa scored 172/7 in the series decider. For Australia, Nathan Ellis took three wickets (3/31) while Josh Hazlewood (2/30) and Adam Zampa (2/24) took a couple of wickets each. Dewald Brevis Smashes Three Consecutive ‘No-Look’ Sixes Against Aaron Hardie During AUS vs SA 3rd T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Australia Beat South Africa by Two Wickets, Win Series 2-1

Glenn Maxwell seals a cracking finish in Cairns as Australia clinch the T20I series against South Africa 🔥#AUSvSA 📝: https://t.co/FxKwm8AlLb pic.twitter.com/LmnxY6RBtr — ICC (@ICC) August 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)