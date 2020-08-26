International Dog Day is observed every year on August 26 to show love and affection to dogs. On the occasion, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma took to his official Instagram account and wished all his fans. Sharing a cute picture with a dog, the veteran cricketer wrote: “Happy #InternationalDogDay.” Well, there’s no secret behind the fact that the Hitman is an ardent animal lover and his fondness for dogs can be seen in his latest Instagram picture. In normal circumstances, the 33-year-old would have celebrated the day by playing with dogs. At the moment, however, Rohit is serving a six-day quarantine period in Dubai ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Rohit Sharma Shares Workout Video With Wife Ritika, Yuzvendra Chahal Comes Up With Hilarious Comment.

The International Day was established in the United States in 2004 by animal advocate Colleen Paige. The day aims to raise awareness about the dogs that are currently in rescue centres and encourage the adoption of these animals. There are many dog lovers in the cricketing world too, and fans of the game must be aware of the fact. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson and Shreyas Iyer and MS Dhoni have posted many adorable pictures and Rohit Sharma also belongs to that category. Meanwhile, let’s look at his latest pic. International Dog Day 2020 Funny Memes, Quotes & Cute GIFs.

View Pic:

View this post on Instagram Happy #InternationalDogDay 🐶 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Aug 26, 2020 at 3:15am PDT

The swashbuckling opener will next be seen in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League where he’ll aim to guide Mumbai Indians to their fifth title. Due to the COVID-19 crisis in India, IPL 2020 take place in UAE and will get underway on September 19. All the teams have already landed in UAE and are expected to commence training in a couple of days after serving their mandatory quarantine period.

