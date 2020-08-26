Dogs, man's best friends, are the purest thing on earth. These innocent creatures have so much love for their hoomans and help us simplify our otherwise complicated life. They wag their tails and lol their tongues out and poof all sadness vanishes. Every year August 26 is celebrated as International Dog Day to celebrate the canines for making this world a better place. Their loyalty, purity and TBH mere existence is enough to delight the world. In fact, we don't even deserve dogs, so many incidents come up where you see these helpless creatures abandoned or abused by people while all these dogs have ever done is licked away our sadness. Well, a great way to celebrate the day while we are amid the coronavirus pandemic is to share dig images, pictures, wishes, quotes, even viral videos and cute doggo GIFs. International Dog Day 2020 Images, HD Wallpapers & Wishes for Free Download Online: Cute Dog Photos, Facebook Greetings, GIFs and Quotes to Send to Dog Parents.

The day also aims at bringing attention to homeless dogs. There are many dogs that are looking for a roof and parents. We all can come together to help these dogs. Unfortunately, some canines are even subject to trauma and abuse, we can volunteer at dog shelter homes and help them get back on their feets. To spread more awareness and also to celebrate the day, you can share these, Dog HD images, wishes, quotes, cute puppy GIFs, doggo funny memes and jokes. Check out:

WhatsApp Message Reads: “My Fashion Philosophy Is, if You’re Not Covered in Dog Hair, Your Life Is Empty.” – Elayne Boosler

Cute Dog GIF

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Dogs’ Lives Are Too Short. Their Only Fault, Really.” -

Agnes Sligh Turnbull

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Dog Lives for the Day, the Hour, Even the Moment.” -

Robert Falcon Scott

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Be the Person Your Dog Thinks You Are.” - C.J. Frick

Adorable Doggo GIF

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Outside of a Dog, a Book Is Man’s Best Friend. Inside of a Dog, It’s Too Dark to Read.” - Groucho Marx

Funny Dog Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wholesome Doggo Memes 🏳️‍🌈 (@doggomemes_69) on Aug 25, 2020 at 9:25am PDT

Aww

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dog Videos (@pupsuniversity) on Aug 24, 2020 at 12:45pm PDT

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by funny dogs memes and vids (@doggolovesit) on Aug 25, 2020 at 10:03pm PDT

Adorable Dog Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by doggos™ (@doggosdoingmemes) on Aug 25, 2020 at 11:13pm PDT

OMG This Cute Doggo in The Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dogsloversleague on Aug 25, 2020 at 9:49pm PDT

There are many ways you can celebrate International Dog Day. The best way would be to adopt a homeless dog and take care of it. You could also spread awareness about how important it is that dogs are treated well and ways to curb animal cruelty.

