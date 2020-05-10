Alex Carey Leaves Out Rohit Sharma in His India-Australia Combined T20I XI, Picks Himself

Alex Carey (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Australia's star wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey recently revealed his combined India-Australia combined T20I XI where he excluded some big names while picked some surprising names. The southpaw's intriguing XI line-up was revealed by Delhi Capitals, who bought the Aussie star for INR 2.4 crore in 2020 IPL auction. In the Twitter post, it was mentioned that choosing a side of XI players was really not easy for the 28-year-old cricketer. Alex Carey Still Hopeful of Having IPL Later in the Season Along With T20 World Cup 2020.

Starting from the opening slot, the left-handed batsman went with David Warner and his DC teammate Shikhar Dhawan. Surprisingly, Carey excluded Rohit Sharma who is the only batsman to score four centuries in T20Is. Also, he didn't consider Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch who has the highest individual score in T20Is (172).

In the middle order, he picked Virat Kohli and Steve Smith at three and four respectively. The two right-handed batsmen are stalwarts of modern-day cricket. Thus, their inclusion didn't surprise many. For the 5th and sixth spot, he named Rishabh Pant and himself respectively. Pant has been phenomenal in the IPL over the last couple of years. However, he is accused not performing consistently at the highest level. While Carey himself has been a cornerstone of Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League (BBL). Interestingly, he ignored Glenn Maxwell in his XI who possess the ability to take the game away from the opposition in a jiffy.

Carey's XI:

"You need a team of 22, I reckon! Then I can squeeze them all in." - Alex Carey on how difficult it is to pick a combined India-Australia T20I XI consisting of current players 😅 What would your XI look like? 🤔#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/BKcH8wLFMp — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from Home🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) May 8, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja will serve as an all-rounder in Carey's team. The southpaw has been utility cricketer and has played a vital role in the success of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the years

Coming to the bowlers, Australia's pace duo Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have been included while Jasprit Bumrah is the lone Indian pacer. In the spin department, the onus will be on Australia's leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Alex Carey’s IND-AUS combined T20I XI: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah

Carey was all set to make his IPL debut in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. However, just like many other major tournaments around the world, the T20 extravaganza has also been called off owing to the global health scare.