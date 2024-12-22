Mumbai, December 22: Australia captain Alyssa Healy, batter Georgia Voll, pacer Darice Brown and all-rounder Heather Graham have been named in Governor General's XI 50-over warm-up game against England. The 14-player squad will be captained by Nicole Faltum and are scheduled to face-off against England on January 9, 2025 at North Sydney Oval ahead of the multi-format Ashes starting at the same venue through the first ODI on January 12. NZ-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024: Australia Women Inch Closer to Third ICC Women’s Championship Title With Win Over New Zealand Women.

Alyssa has just returned from a knee injury by playing as a specialist batter in Saturday's second ODI against New Zealand. The knee injury had meant her WBBL season was restricted to just four games, after a right foot injury ended her time in this year’s Women’s T20 World Cup.

Promising youngsters like Milly Illingworth and Tess Flintoff, spinners Sophie Day and Amy Smith, and batters Charli Knott, Rhys McKenna and Anika Learoyd also find themselves in the hosts’ squad.

“We’re really looking forward to this fixture, it’s always a special occasion on the calendar and it’s a great chance for our brightest young stars to face a strong England side ahead of what will be a fiercely fought Ashes Series. The players selected have impressed throughout the summer across a variety of competitions and we’re looking forward to seeing what they can do against a world-class opponent.”

“The match also gives a number of Australian contract players the chance to gain valuable time out in the middle ahead of the Ashes, in particular Alyssa Healy who is making a gradual return from a knee injury.” AUS-W vs NZ-W 2024: Australia Face Selection Dilemma As Alyssa Healy Joins Squad for New Zealand ODI Series.

“This year will be made even more significant, with the Governor-General, Her Excellency the Honourable Sam Mostyn AC, becoming the first woman Governor-General to lead an XI. We thank the Governor-General for her support of this fixture and looking forward to what will be a great occasion,” said Shawn Flegler, CA’s Head of Performance (Women’s Cricket) and National Selector.

Former Australian player and current assistant coach of South Australia’s women’s team and the Adelaide Strikers' WBBL side, Nicole Bolton will coach the side with the assistance of Clive Rose and Gavan Twining.

Governor-General's XI Squad: Nicole Faltum (c), Charli Knott (vc), Darcie Brown, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Heather Graham, Alyssa Healy, Milly Illingworth, Anika Learoyd, Rhys McKenna, Amy Smith, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson, and Leading Aircraftwoman Samantha Quadrio (Australian Defence Force)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2024 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).