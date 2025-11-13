Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Mumbai, November 13: Rising star Phoebe Litchfield has welcomed Meg Lanning’s endorsement of her as a future Australia captain, admitting she would seize the opportunity if it ever came her way. The 21-year-old opener responded after former skipper Lanning suggested that Litchfield would be the ideal successor to Alyssa Healy when the veteran wicketkeeper eventually steps down from the top job. Lanning’s comments came in the wake of Australia’s semi-final exit at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, where they fell to eventual champions India. Meg Lanning Picks Phoebe Litchfield As Alyssa Healy’s Successor To Lead Australia in ODIs.

The two-time World Cup–winning captain said it might still be too soon for major changes but hinted that Litchfield had the leadership qualities to guide the next generation. While flattered, Litchfield admitted the praise made her a bit nervous, though she wouldn’t hesitate to embrace the role if the chance arose.

“I look at our group, and we've got so many natural leaders, I just learn off them. And if the day came, I'd definitely grab it with both hands. But I can assure you that, the likes of Ash Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath, we've got just an amazing group of beautiful leaders, and I just look up to them. So if I end up getting it (one day), it's because of them,” Litchfield said on The ICC Review.

Litchfield already has captaincy experience, having led the Sydney Thunder in the Women’s Big Bash League, where she has been praised for her calm presence and tactical instincts. With the World Cup disappointment still fresh, Australia are now turning their focus to redemption in the upcoming multi-format home series against India. 'I Won't Be There' Alyssa Healy Drops Massive Retirement Hint After Australia's Loss to India in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final (Watch Video).

The two sides will meet for three T20Is and three ODIs beginning February 15, followed by a one-off Test in Perth. Litchfield, who finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer at the recent World Cup, said the team is eager to make a statement.

“I think that multi-format series will be very heated with the memories of the World Cup in the back of our minds. We're eager to get one back on them, and we've had some really good form in all formats. The multi-format series are awesome for women's cricket, and it's a really cool way to see who's the best nation. You've got to pick an all-round squad that can battle in all three formats,” she added.

For now, Litchfield remains focused on contributing runs and learning from her teammates — but with endorsements from legends like Lanning, her path to leadership may already be taking shape.

