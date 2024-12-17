Mumbai, December 17: Australia's women's team faces a delicate balancing act as they prepare for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting on Thursday at Wellington's Basin Reserve. Captain Alyssa Healy, recovering from a knee issue, has joined the squad but her participation in the series remains uncertain. With the tight schedule of three games in five days and the Ashes starting on January 12, the team's management is being cautious to ensure Healy's long-term fitness. Australian Pacer Kim Garth Reprimanded for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct During IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024.

Coach Shelley Nitschke confirmed Healy's involvement in the series will be decided only after further assessments. While the 34-year-old has resumed training, the coaching staff will evaluate her fitness closer to game day. To manage workloads, wicketkeeper Beth Mooney is likely to continue behind the stumps, allowing Healy to play purely as a batter if deemed fit.

“Midge (Healy) is here in New Zealand with us and hopefully is available for all games. That remains to be seen with training today … it could potentially change the make-up of the side somewhat, but we just need to see how the next 24 to 48 hours goes before the first game,” cricket.com.au quoted Nitschke as saying.

Healy’s availability will also influence the role of Georgia Voll, who impressed in her debut series against India. Voll, opening in Healy's absence, scored 46*, 101, and 26, solidifying her credentials as a top-order batter. Should Healy return to her usual role as an opener, the selectors face a tough decision balancing the lineup. AUS-W vs NZ-W 2024: Uncapped Opener Bella James in New Zealand Women’s Cricket Team for Australia ODI Series.

Voll has been cleared to play after appearing to hyperextend her knee in the final ODI against India. Meanwhile, fast bowler Darcie Brown, who didn’t feature in the India series, is also in contention for selection.

“Volly was fantastic coming in as a debutant and having the series that she had. She's certainly making a case for herself,” Nitschke remarked.

Heather Graham, a late inclusion in the squad after Sophie Molineux was sidelined with knee soreness, has also arrived in Wellington following domestic commitments with Tasmania.

The Australian squad has the advantage of familiarity with the Basin Reserve, where they played pivotal matches during their victorious 2022 World Cup campaign. They boast an impressive ODI record at the venue, having won 16 of their 17 matches there. In contrast, New Zealand has managed just two wins from 14 games at the boutique ground. AUS-W vs NZ-W 2024: Australia’s Injury Woes Deepen With Sophie Molineux Ruled Out for ODI Series Against New Zealand Women’s Cricket Team.

Australia’s preparations have been bolstered by the addition of former NSW head coach Gavan Twining as a full-time fielding and wicketkeeping coach. This move aims to strengthen their overall fielding performance and alleviate pressure on pace bowling coach Scotty Prestwidge.

“Having a designated coach for that particular skill set is good for us, it’s an important part of the game that we really value,” Nitschke said.

The series holds historical significance, with the prestigious Rose Bowl Trophy, awarded to the winner of the ODI Trans-Tasman series since 1985, on the line. Australia have retained the trophy since 2000 and remains determined to extend that dominance.

“We’ve had it for 20 years … we certainly don’t want to let it go. For us, it’s just about maintaining that momentum and playing a really positive brand of cricket,” Nitschke emphasised.

