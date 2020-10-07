Chennai Super Kings will play against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Ahead of the game, Ambati Rayudu was seen playing football and the Chennai Super Kings posted a picture of the same with a hilarious caption. “When your friends do all the batting by themselves,” read the caption of the snap. The Chennai Super Kings admin has been touted to be the wittiest one. Even the social media admin of the Rajasthan Royals is known to have wittiest of replies which generally has no comeback to offer. This occasion too was no different as they posted Rayudu's picture with a hilarious caption. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KKR vs CSK IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Yellow Army has finally got back to winning ways by registering a stunning 10-wicket win over the Kings XI Punjab. The team had quite a forgettable season at the start of the tournament. After winning their opening game against the Mumbai Indians, the Yellow Army lost three games. Needless to say that they were placed at the bottom of the points table and were subjected to quite a lot of trolling on social media.

Now talking about the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the mouth-watering tie will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand make way into the game with a defeat by 15 runs. Both teams will leave no stone unturned to win the fixture.

