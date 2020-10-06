Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 21 on October 6, 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. KKR is led by Dinesh Karthik, while CSK plays under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Kolkata is currently at the fourth position in the point table with 4 points to their name, while CSK is at the sixth position with 4 points. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020 weather and pitch report at Sheikh Zayed Stadium and rain forecast at Abu Dhabi. KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 21.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won two games out of four games they have played so far in IPL 2020. Dinesh Karthik and his men faced defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous game where they failed to chase down the target of 229 runs posted by DC. KKR managed to score 210/8 in 20 overs in reply. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings after facing defeats in three games in a row boosted their morale by massive 10 wickets victory over Kings XI Punjab where they chased down the target of 179 runs in 17.4 overs. Shane Watson made 83 runs from 53 balls in that game while Faf du Plessis scored 87 runs from 53 balls, both were unbeaten till the end in CSK 's chase. KXIP vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match Result: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis Infuse Life into Chennai Super Kings' Campaign, Shape Confidence-Boosting Win Over Kings XI Punjab by 10 Wickets.

Abu Dhabi Weather Report

Abu Dhabi Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The temperature at Abu Dhabi will be around 34 degree Celsius as per accueweather.com when the match begins at 6 pm local time. The humidity will increase as the evening progresses which will make the players sweat a lot in the field. Dew factor will also come into play later in the evening. Good news for fans is that sky is clear and there is no chance for any rain.

Pitch Report

The track at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is not known for a very high scoring game like the one at Dubai and Sharjah. Spinners get good help on this track. The team batting first should, however, look to score 175 plus to have better control over the game.

