Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise, Texas Super Kings (TSK), on Thursday named former India cricketer, Ambati Rayudu, in their squad. After the franchise named the former India batter’ in their squad for MLC, the right-handed batter took to Twitter to share his reactions. Taking to Twitter, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player, shared his excitement and wrote, “Same yellove…. Different continent… Texcited…” Moeen Ali Set to Be Offered Lucrative Deal of Playing For Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket: Report.

Ambati Rayudu Reacts After Being Named in Texas Super Kings Squad

