Amy Jones Claims a Dropped Catch During India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I 2020; Fans Call her ‘Cheater’ (Watch Video)

The Women in Blue might have won the first T20I by five wickets against England but there was a controversy which was triggered by English wicket-keeper batsman Amy Jones. The first T20I of the Tri-nation series was held at Canberra and on the first ball of the second over it was the Indian batswoman Smriti Mandhana was handling the batting duties for India. Mandhana nicked it and the wicket-keeper dived to her left to grab that one. The Indian batter was on her way back thinking that she was dismissed as the original decision was that she was out. Harmanpreet Kaur Helps India Beat England by Five Wickets in Women's T20I Tri-Series 2020 Opening Match.

However, the replays suggested that she dropped the catch and the decision was overturned. The video of the incident was shared on social media. The fans slammed Amy Jones and called her a cheater for the claiming the catch. However, Mandhana’s stint on the field did not last long as she got dismissed on 15 runs. Check out the catch first and then the reactions below:

Brain explosion from Amy Jones trying to pretend she had control of it. https://t.co/9glAZyfTGV — Daniel Hanney ⚽ ✈ (@DanHanney) January 31, 2020

thats really unprofessional from #England wicketkeeper Amy Jones.. clearly fumbling a catch but still claiming it #INDvENG #womenscricket — Vpul (@vp_vpul) January 31, 2020

Wow amy jones what a cheat!!! #INDWVENGW — R.K (@ganglukapoor) January 31, 2020

Talking about the match, the Women in Blue won the toss and elected to bowl first. The English team made 147 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Heather Knight was the one who made the highest runs for the team with 67 runs. From Harmanpreet Kaur from India was the highest scorer as she made 42 runs from 34 balls.