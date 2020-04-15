Andrew Flintoff Reveals Wife Rachael Wools Secretly Gave Birth to Baby Boy at Christmas, Couple Named Their Fourth Child Preston

File picture of Andrew Flintoff and wife Rachael Wools (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff is proud father of four children now. However, the latest member of the family arrived in December last year, the former all-rounder revealed it a few days back. Flintoff revealed that he and his wife and his wife Rachael Wools secretly welcomed their fourth child at Christmas. "Little Preston was born at Christmas - it is the first time I've actually spoken about it," Flintoff said while speaking on talkSPORT. ‘You Look Like Tarzan but Bowl Like Jane’: Andrew Flintoff Reveals Hilarious Sledging Incident With Shoaib Akhtar.

"But yeah, we have got another baby and it has been nice spending time with him," the former cricketer added. Preston is couple's third boy, and is named so in order to pay homage to Preston city in Lancashire where Flintoff was born.

Holly (15), Corey (14) and Rocky (12) are the couple's other three children. The couple first met way back in 2002 during an event at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. After dating for around three years, the duo got married in 2005. Interestingly, in 2016 Flintoff had said that he was not looking to expand his family. "We thought about it. I originally wanted five but you have three and that felt like enough. I couldn't go back to the nappy stage now."

Flintoff retired from Tests in 2009 and then in 2019 he retired from all forms of cricket. He has featured in 79 Tests, 141 ODIs and seven T20Is for England.