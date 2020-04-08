‘You Look Like Tarzan but Bowl Like Jane’: Andrew Flintoff Reveals Hilarious Sledging Incident With Shoaib Akhtar

Andrew Flintoff and Shoaib Akhtar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff recalled a hilarious incident from his playing days where he sledged Shoaib Akhtar in 2005. The 42-year old revealed that the Pakistani pacer himself started by chapter by calling him fat continuously. Irked by those comments, Flintoff went to the speedster and said that you look like Tarzan but bowl like Jane. Well, the all-rounder’s sarcastic jibe proved costly to him as the pacer got pumped up and he knocked off Flintoff’s stumps and it was cartwheeling while he was going back to the pavilion. To add salt on the misery, Shoaib also roared ‘Oohhh’ like Tarzan while giving him a send-off. Shoaib Akhtar Proposes India vs Pakistan ODI Series to Raise Funds for Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

While recalling the incident during a chat with Talksport, Flintoff said “He kept calling me fat and I was like I’m not having this. So, as I walked out, I told Shoaib– you look like Tarzan but you bowl like Jane. Which haunted my straightaway as, on the first or second ball, my off-stump was cartwheeling backwards & as I walked off he went OOHHH.”

Akhtar Recalls The Incidence:

😡 “Akhtar kept calling me fat!” 😳 “As I walked out I said ‘Shoaib, you look like Tarzan but bowl like Jane’” 😫 “1st or 2nd ball my off stump was cartwheeling backwards & as I walked off he went ‘OOHHH!’” Brilliant story from @Flintoff11 about facing @Shoaib100mph in 2005 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6gXVyj2Xfa — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 8, 2020

Akhtar will certainly go down as one of the fastest bowlers in the history of the game. In fact, the speedster also holds the record of delivering the fastest bowl in international cricket i.e. 161.3 km/h. With this sort of ability, Akhtar gave a tough time to many potent batsmen and Flintoff was also one of them. He served Pakistan cricket for over a decade and bid adieu to the game with 444 international cricket.

On the other hand, Flintoff also enjoyed a sensational run in international cricket and will go down as one of the best all-rounders to have graced the game. He was an instrumental part of the England squad during his playing days and has guided his side to numerous memorable victories.