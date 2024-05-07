With India trailing 1-2 in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against hosts England, ahead of the IND vs ENG 4th Test, management have called in Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj as cover with bowlers struggling with injuries. Kamboj recently toured England with India A and showcased good skills against England Lions; however, his acclimatisation with UK conditions gave the pacer an edge over others. Will Rishabh Pant Play in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025? Here's The Possibility of Star India Wicketkeeper-Batsman Featuring in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Hailing from Haryana, Kamboj has made a place for himself in the domestic season for being one of the most economical pacers, and has impressed one and all with his speed and line, and length. Kamboj had recently starred for Haryana in their last Ranji Trophy, Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy campaigns, respectively finishing with 60 wickets combined, earning the pacer a place in the India A squad for the England tour. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Preview: India Faces Monumental Old Trafford Challenge Ahead of Crucial Fourth Match Against England.

Anshul Kamboj Quick Facts

#Anshul Kamboj was born in Karnal, Haryana, on December 6, 2000

#Kamboj has represented India at the U-19 level

#Kamboj made his First-Class debut in 2022 against Tripura

#Kamboj List A and T20 debuts came about in the same year against Bihar and Karnataka, respectively

#Kamboj has 79 wickets in 24 First-Class matches

#Kamboj became the third Indian bowler to claim all 10 wickets in a Ranji Trophy innings

#Kambo, overall, was the sixth bowler to take a 10-fer in FC cricket

#Kamboj scored his maiden FC half-century in the India A vs England Lions match

#In List A cricket, he has taken 40 wickets in 25 matches, while in T20s, he has 30 scalps in 34

#Kamboj had played for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in IPL, claiming 10 wickets in two seasons

#Kamboj was also a net-bowler for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL

