Ariana AKIF will take on Malmo Cricket Club in the second qualifier of the ongoing ECS T10 Sweden 2025 league. The Ariana AKIF vs Malmo Cricket Club much-awaited clash will be played at the Landskrona Cricket Club on Friday, May 16. The AKIF vs MAL ECS T10 match will begin at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Kusal Mendis Reportedly Opts Out of PSL 2025, To Join Gujarat Titans At IPL 2025 Playoffs.

Both these sides have faced each other twice in the ongoing tournament. In the ECS T10 Sweden 2025 opener, Malmo Cricket Club thrashed Ariana AKIF by seven wickets. However, Ariana took revenge in the fifth match of the tournament and defeated Malmo by 52 runs. Meanwhile, we have drafted the AFIK vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Playing XI for the ECS T10 Sweden 2025 League Qualifier 2 match. RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 58.

AFIK vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Abdur Sudais (MAL), Hardeep Vrik (AKIF)

Batters: Haider Ahtsham (MAL), Musadaq Mubarak (MAL), Salar Khan (AKIF)

All-Rounders: Usman Safi (AKIF), Debarchan Desh (AKIF), Naser Baluch (AKIF), Hammad Rafiq (MAL), Wahab Ul Hassan (MAL)

Bowlers: Sedik Sahak (AKIF)

AFIK vs MAL ECS T10 Sweden 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks:

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Naser Baluch (c), Hammad Rafiq (vc)

AFIK vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction Line-Up

Abdur Sudais (MAL), Hardeep Vrik (AKIF), Haider Ahtsham (MAL), Musadaq Mubarak (MAL), Salar Khan (AKIF), Usman Safi (AKIF), Debarchan Desh (AKIF), Naser Baluch (AKIF), Hammad Rafiq (MAL), Wahab Ul Hassan (MAL), Sedik Sahak (AKIF)

