Kusal Mendis is all set for his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) stint, having been signed by Gujarat Titans for the IPL 2025 playoffs stage as a replacement for Jos Buttler, who will leave the tournament due to international commitments. However, this IPL stint for Mendis comes at a cost, which will see the Sri Lanka player miss the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 campaign, which restarts on May 17 and ends on May 25. IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Sign Kyle Jamieson As Replacement for Lockie Ferguson, LSG Replace Injured Mayank Yadav With William O’Rourke, Kusal Mendis to Replace Jos Buttler at Gujarat Titans

As reported by ESPNcricinfo, Mendis has opted out of the remainder of PSL 2025 due to safety concerns in Pakistan following tensions with neighbours India, which stopped the tournament midway. Mendis has been in rich form for the Gladiators in PSL 2025, scoring 143 runs in five matches at an astounding strike rate of 168.

Mendis is awaiting his India visa and is likely to join the Gujarat Titans on Saturday (May 17), when both IPL 2025 and PSL 2025 will restart, respectively. IPL 2025: BCCI Allows Franchises To Sign Temporary Replacements for Players Unavailable for Remainder of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Interestingly, IPL 2025 playoffs get underway on May 29, which would not have coincided with PSL 2025 if Mendis' franchise, Quetta Gladiators, reached the playoffs and then proceeded to feature in the final on May 25, which will be a day (May 26) before the Sri Lankan cricketer's contract with GT will come into effect.

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson has also signed with Punjab Kings for the remainder of IPL 2025, setting aside his PSL 2025 contract with Gladiators, having played two matches for the franchise this season already.

