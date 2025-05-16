The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is all set to resume after a week. Earlier, the ongoing tournament was suspended due to the India-Pakistan border tensions. Before the suspension, 57 IPL 2025 matches were played, with Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals eliminated from the showpiece tournament. As the IPL 2025 resumes, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 58th match of the tournament. RCB vs KKR IPL 2025, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Rajat Patidar-led Bengaluru are having a brilliant run this season. RCB are ranked second with 16 points and are just one win away from securing the playoff berth. Earlier, they had defeated the defending champions at Eden Gardens in the IPL 2025 opener. Ajinkya Rahane's KKR, on the other hand, are in a precarious position in the points table. The Knight Riders are slotted in sixth position with 11 points to their name. A victory will keep their hopes alive; otherwise, a loss against Bengaluru will knock them out of the mega tournament.

RCB vs KKR Head-To-Head Record in IPL

So far, since IPL 2008, RCB and KKR have clashed against each other in 35 matches, with Kolkata Knight Riders winning 20 in comparison to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 15. The last time these two sides came face-to-face was during IPL 2025, where Bengaluru clinched a comprehensive win over KKR at Eden Gardens.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Key Players

Sunil Narine Virat Kohli Varun Chakaravarthy Rajat Patidar Krunal Pandya Andre Russell

KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Key Battles

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli's battle against Kolkata Knight Riders ace spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine could be a decisive encounter during the match. Kohli is having a superb run, whereas the Kolkata spin duo are producing match-winning performances. Krunal Pandya has been a game-changer for RCB this season. He has contributed with the bat and ball for his side. In the middle overs, he could trouble Kolkata batters, which could stop the run flow. Knight Riders, on the other hand, have some of the hard hitters in their lineup. With small boundaries in Bengaluru, this contest will be a treat to watch.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 game will be played at the famous M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 17. The RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). ‘Swim David’ Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Tim David Enjoys in Heavy Rain at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 is Star Sports Network in India. But, now after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, fans can find viewing options for the 58th match of the IPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide RCB vs KKR IPL cricket match live streaming on its app and website.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Impact Players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru could use Suyash Sharma or Mayank Agarwal, who came in as a late injury replacement in place of Devdutt Paddikal as an impact player during the match. For Kolkata, they could use Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Vaibhav Arora.

