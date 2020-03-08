Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, With Time in IST?

Sri Lanka Legends (Photo Credits : Twitter /@LegendsSri )

Australia Legends will take on Sri Lanka legends in match two of the first edition of the Road Safety World Series 2020. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 8, 2020 (Sunday). Team Australia will be led by pace machine Brett Lee while Team Sri Lanka will be under the leadership of Tillakaratne Dilshan. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live streaming details of Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends in Road Safety World Series can scroll down below for more details. Road Safety World Series 2020: Virender Sehwag Inspires India Legends to Seven-Wicket Win Over West Indies Legends.

In the first-ever game of the tournament between India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Virender Sehwag turned back the clock as he led the Indian team to a seven-wicket win over Brian Lara’s men. Both the teams today will be hoping to start the competition on the right foot with a win and get an early advantage. Ben Laughlin, Brad Hodge and Travis Birt will be a part of the Australian team while Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will include some greats such as Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath. Road Safety World Series T20 2020 Schedule, Teams, Full Squads, Live Telecast and Online Streaming Details You Need to Know.

When is Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020 Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

The match between Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 8, 2020 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 07:00 pm IST.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020? TV Channels in India

The Colours network are the official broadcasters of the tournament. Hence, the Road Safety Series Legends match between Australia vs Sri Lanka will be telecasted on Colours Cineplex and Colours Kannada Cinema.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2020?

Fans unable to catch the live telecast of the game can watch the clash online as well. Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match in Road Safety World Series will be streamed live on Jio Tv as well as on the Voot app and website.