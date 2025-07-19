The Australia Champions will look to pack a punch in the WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends). The WCL 2025 is an opportunity for fans to witness some of the greats of the game in action once again as they look to rekindle some old rivalries on the cricket field. Sanctioned by the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board), this is the second edition of the WCL and Australia Champions, like every other participating team, will be motivated big time to go all way and have their hands on the trophy come August 2. In this article, we shall take a look at the Australia Champions squad and check who the captain of the team is. WCL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Pakistan Champions on Top After Beating England Champions in World Championship of Legends Opener.

Australia Champions had an impressive outing in the first edition of the WCL back in 2024. The team led by star pacer Brett Lee had registered four wins in five matches and finished right at the top of the WCL 2025 points table, with eight points and an impressive NRR (Net Run Rate) of 2.464. Australia Champions had made it to the semi-final, where they lost to eventual winners India by 86 runs. This time, though, Australia Champions will look to correct their mistakes from the past edition and win the title. WCL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of World Championship of Legends Season 2.

Australia Champions Squad in WCL 2025

Brett Lee (c), Chris Lynn, Moises Henriques, Shaun Marsh, D'Arcy Short, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Ben Dunk, Dan Christian, Steve O'Keefe, John Hastings, Peter Siddle, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rob Quiney

Just like the inaugural edition, Brett Lee will continue to captain the Australia Champions in WCL. Explosive opener Chris Lynn is likely to kickstart proceedings with the bat against Shaun Marsh or D'Arcy Short. Moises Henriques will be key for Australia Champions' middle-order along with Dan Christian. The pace-bowling responsibilities will lie with captain Brett Lee along with Nathan Coulter-Nile and the experienced Peter Siddle. Steve O'Keefe will be Australia Champions' main spinner.

