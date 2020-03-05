Road Safety World Series T20 2020 Schedule, Teams, Full Squads, Live Telecast and Online Streaming Details You Need to Know

Former cricketers will be in action (Photo Credits: worldseriest20.com)

The clock will be turned back when former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Jonty Rhodes, Herschelle Gibbs, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, Carl Hooper, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chaminda Vaas, Marvan Atapattu and Muttiah Muralitharan will take the field in the Road Safety World Series T20 2020. The tournament will be held from March 07 to 22 as per the official schedule and will be played across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune. The tournament is being conducted to raise the awareness regarding road safety. Sachin Tendulkar Comes Out to Face Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland During the Innings Break of Bushfire Cricket Bash (Watch Video).

A total of five teams will participate in the Road Safety World Series T20 2020. The tournament will be played as per the round-robin format with each team facing other once. The top two teams after the completion of all matches face off in the final, which will be held on March 22.

Road Safety World Series T20 2020 Teams: India Legends, Australia Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, South Africa Legends and West Indies Legends are the teams which will participate in Road Safety World Series T20 2020. Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara, Unacademy Road Safety World Series 2020, 80% Tickets Sold within 72 Hours.

Tendulkar will lead the Indian Legends team while Jonty Rhodes, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, and Tillakaratne Dilshan will lead South African, Australian, West Indies and Sri Lankan teams respectively.

Road Safety World Series T20 2020 Schedule

March, 07, Saturday: India Legends vs West Indies Legends at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 7 pm IST

March 08, Sunday: Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 7 pm IST

March 10, Tuesday: India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7 pm IST

March 11, Wednesday: West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7 pm IST

March 13, Friday: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7 pm IST

March 14, Saturday: India Legends vs South Africa Legends at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune – 7 pm IST

March 16, Monday: Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends at MCA Stadium, Pune– 7 pm IST

March 17, Tuesday: West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at MCA Stadium, Pune – 7 pm IST

March 19, Thursday: Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7 pm IST

March 20, Friday: India Legends vs Australia Legends at MCA Stadium, Pune – 7 pm IST

March 22, Sunday: Final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai –7 pm.

Road Safety World Series T20 2020 Full Squads:

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (Captain), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Abey Kuruvilla, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Sameer Dighe.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Herschelle Gibbs, Garnett Kruger, Jacques Rudolph, Andrew Hall, Albie Morkel, Johann van der Wath, Lance Klusener, Martin Van Jaarsveld, Morne van Wyk, Paul Harris, Roger Telemachus, Ryan McLaren.

Australia Legends: Brett Lee (Captain), Brett Geeves, Jason Krejza, Mark Cosgrove, Nathan Reardon, Shane Lee, Travis Birt, Ben Laughlin, Brad Hodge, Clint Mckay, Xavier Doherty.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (Captain), Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Daren Ganga, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ricardo Powell, Ridley Jacobs, Samuel Badree, Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Dinanath Ramnarine, Pedro Collins, Danza Hyatt.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Upul Chandana, Malinda Warnapura.

Road Safety World Series T20 2020 Live Telecast and Online Streaming:

The Road Safety World Series T20 2020 live telecast will be available on Colours Cineplex and Colours Kannada Cinema. The online live streaming will be provided on Jio TV and Voot mobile apps.