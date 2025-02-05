Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Take a Look at Top Five Wicket-Takers in Tournament’s History

The former Kiwi pacer played 15 matches in the ICC Champions Trophy from 2002-13, taking 28 wickets at an average of 17.25, with best figures of 4/25. He is the top-wicket-taker in tournament history.

Cricket ANI| Feb 05, 2025 11:34 AM IST
A+
A-
Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Take a Look at Top Five Wicket-Takers in Tournament’s History
Muttiah Muralitharan (Photo Credit: X/ ICC @ICC)

The latest edition of ICC Champions Trophy will take place from February 19 onwards in Pakistan and UAE. Let us look at tournament's top-wicket-takers.

1. Kyle Mills (New Zealand)

The former Kiwi pacer played 15 matches in the ICC Champions Trophy from 2002-13, taking 28 wickets at an average of 17.25, with best figures of 4/25. He is the top-wicket-taker in tournament history.  India or Pakistan? Basit Ali Predicts Winner of IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Clash in Dubai (Watch Video).

2. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

In the 16 Champions Trophy, Malinga took 25 wickets at an average of 30.64, with best figures of 4/34 and two four-fers to his name. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament history.

3. Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)

Muralitharan is the most successful spinner in the tournament's history, having taken 24 scalps in 17 matches at an average of 20.16, with the best figures of 4/15.

4. Brett Lee (Australia)

The Australian pace legend is the team's highest wicket-taker in Champions Trophy history, with 22 scalps in 16 matches at an average of 26.86 and best figures of 3/38. Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Take A Look At Top Five Run-Getters in Tournament's History.

5. Glenn McGrath (Australia)

Australian pace icon is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 21 scalps in 12 matches at an average of 19.61, with best figures of 5/37, his solitary fifer in the tournament.

Tags:
Brett Lee Champions Trophy Champions Trophy 2025 Glenn McGrath ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Kyle Mills Lasith Malinga Muttiah Muralitharan
You might also like
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Indian Bowler As He Turns 35
Cricket

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Indian Bowler As He Turns 35
Pat Cummins Likely To Miss ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Travis Head or Steve Smith To Captain Australia in His Absence 
Cricket

Pat Cummins Likely To Miss ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Travis Head or Steve Smith To Captain Australia in His Absence 
Muttiah Muralitharan (Photo Credit: X/ ICC @ICC)

The latest edition of ICC Champions Trophy will take place from February 19 onwards in Pakistan and UAE. Let us look at tournament's top-wicket-takers.

1. Kyle Mills (New Zealand)

The former Kiwi pacer played 15 matches in the ICC Champions Trophy from 2002-13, taking 28 wickets at an average of 17.25, with best figures of 4/25. He is the top-wicket-taker in tournament history.  India or Pakistan? Basit Ali Predicts Winner of IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Clash in Dubai (Watch Video).

2. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

In the 16 Champions Trophy, Malinga took 25 wickets at an average of 30.64, with best figures of 4/34 and two four-fers to his name. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament history.

3. Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)

Muralitharan is the most successful spinner in the tournament's history, having taken 24 scalps in 17 matches at an average of 20.16, with the best figures of 4/15.

4. Brett Lee (Australia)

The Australian pace legend is the team's highest wicket-taker in Champions Trophy history, with 22 scalps in 16 matches at an average of 26.86 and best figures of 3/38. Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Take A Look At Top Five Run-Getters in Tournament's History.

5. Glenn McGrath (Australia)

Australian pace icon is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 21 scalps in 12 matches at an average of 19.61, with best figures of 5/37, his solitary fifer in the tournament.

Tags:
Brett Lee Champions Trophy Champions Trophy 2025 Glenn McGrath ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Kyle Mills Lasith Malinga Muttiah Muralitharan
You might also like
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Indian Bowler As He Turns 35
Cricket

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Indian Bowler As He Turns 35
Pat Cummins Likely To Miss ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Travis Head or Steve Smith To Captain Australia in His Absence 
Cricket

Pat Cummins Likely To Miss ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Travis Head or Steve Smith To Captain Australia in His Absence 
Will Jasprit Bumrah Play ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Check Chances of Pacer's Availability for Mega Tournament Amidst His Injury Concerns
Cricket

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Check Chances of Pacer's Availability for Mega Tournament Amidst His Injury Concerns
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Rivalry is More Intense Than India vs Afghanistan, Says Gulbadin Naib Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Rivalry is More Intense Than India vs Afghanistan, Says Gulbadin Naib Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
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" alt="Pat Cummins Likely To Miss ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Travis Head or Steve Smith To Captain Australia in His Absence ">
Cricket

Pat Cummins Likely To Miss ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Travis Head or Steve Smith To Captain Australia in His Absence 
Will Jasprit Bumrah Play ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Check Chances of Pacer's Availability for Mega Tournament Amidst His Injury Concerns
Cricket

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Check Chances of Pacer's Availability for Mega Tournament Amidst His Injury Concerns
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Rivalry is More Intense Than India vs Afghanistan, Says Gulbadin Naib Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Rivalry is More Intense Than India vs Afghanistan, Says Gulbadin Naib Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Voting time in Delhi
20K+ searches
Fantastic Four
10K+ searches
Asian Paints share price
5K+ searches
ITC Hotels removed from BSE indices
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Voting time in Delhi
20K+ searches
Fantastic Four
10K+ searches
Asian Paints share price
5K+ searches
ITC Hotels removed from BSE indices
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel