Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Take a Look at Top Five Wicket-Takers in Tournament’s History

The latest edition of ICC Champions Trophy will take place from February 19 onwards in Pakistan and UAE. Let us look at tournament's top-wicket-takers.

1. Kyle Mills (New Zealand)

The former Kiwi pacer played 15 matches in the ICC Champions Trophy from 2002-13, taking 28 wickets at an average of 17.25, with best figures of 4/25. He is the top-wicket-taker in tournament history.

2. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

In the 16 Champions Trophy, Malinga took 25 wickets at an average of 30.64, with best figures of 4/34 and two four-fers to his name. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament history.

3. Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)

Muralitharan is the most successful spinner in the tournament's history, having taken 24 scalps in 17 matches at an average of 20.16, with the best figures of 4/15.

4. Brett Lee (Australia)

The Australian pace legend is the team's highest wicket-taker in Champions Trophy history, with 22 scalps in 16 matches at an average of 26.86 and best figures of 3/38.

5. Glenn McGrath (Australia)

Australian pace icon is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 21 scalps in 12 matches at an average of 19.61, with best figures of 5/37, his solitary fifer in the tournament.