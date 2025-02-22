Australia national cricket team vs England national cricket team Live Score Updates: In a perfect precursor to IND vs PAK clash, Australia and England will face off against each other in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group B match on February 22. The high-profile AUS vs ENG rivalry gets underway again, and will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and will start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Interestingly, this will be the first time that both teams are clashing against each other in Pakistan in any format. Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of AUS vs ENG Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

Form-wise, nothing separates both these sides, who are coming off white-washes, Australia suffered a 0-2 loss in Sri Lanka, while England were handed a 0-3 drubbing by India, making this match a must-win for both to get back into winning ways. Australia national cricket team will be captained by Steve Smith, who led the side in CT 2017 as well, suffering a defeat at Edgbaston.

On the other hand, England holds a 3-2 advantage in ICC Champions Trophy encounters against Australia, giving them an edge. Captain Jos Buttler will hope the CT 2025 is different from ICC CWC 2023, where England got outstered in round one itself. Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AUS vs ENG CT Cricket Match in Lahore.

Australia vs England Full Squads

England Cricket Team: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Australia Cricket Team: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, and Adam Zampa.

