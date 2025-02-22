A sensational performance from the Australia national cricket team seal a mammoth victory against England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as they chased down 352 successfully in just 47.3 overs. Josh Inglis played the biggest role as he scored a stunning century. Alex Carey, Matt Short and Glenn Maxwell also provided good support. The chase of 352 by Australia is the highest successful chase in ICC Champions Trophy history, trumping India's chase of 322 against Sri Lanka in 2017. Australia Pull Off Highest Chase in ICC Men's ODI Tournament History; Josh Inglis Hits Maiden Century, Alex Carey, Matt Short Shine as Aussies Start Champions Trophy 2025 Campaign Beating England By Five Wickets.

Australia Pull Off Highest Successful Run Chase in ICC Champions Trophy

#ChampionsTrophy2025: Josh Inglis hits a superb 120 not out as Australia chase down 352 in 47.2 overs and register a five-wicket win over England in the Group B clash at the Gaddafi Stadium. Australia now hold the record for the highest successful chase in the history of ICC… pic.twitter.com/wrUXJDSeKt — IANS (@ians_india) February 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)