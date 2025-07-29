West Indies National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: West Indies have endured a tough time against Australia in the five game T20 series, losing all their four battles so far. The hosts have had their highs in the series but have fell short on making the critical junctions count. The game will be played at St Kitts and the pitch here has been conducive for batting in the past. The pattern in the last four matches has been on similar lines with Australia chasing down whatever the West Indies have offered. The home team will need to work on their bowling plan and come up with the right solution here. Australia Beats West Indies By Three Wickets in WI vs AUS 4th T20I 2025; Fifties From Josh Inglis and Cameron Green Helps Australia Take 4-0 Lead.

West Indies may not had the big individual scores in the last game but most batters got starts and scored quickly. Jediah Blades was the star bowler for the team as he picked up three wickets and also had an economy rate of just 7 when others were going in double figures. The likes of Jason Holder and Akeal Hosein will need to exert some pressure on the Australian batsmen and get their scoring rate under control.

Tim David scored a brilliant century in the third game for Australia and then was rested for the last match. We could see the all-rounder return to the playing eleven for the final match. Josh Inglis is another player that has done well on the tour and he along with Mitchell Marsh will look to score big early on. Adam Zampa and Aaron Hardie will be the go to players in terms of picking up wickets.

West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I 2025 Details

Match West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I 2025 Date Tuesday, July 29 Time 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, no TV telecast in India

When is West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Searching for their first win, West Indies National Cricket Team will take on Australia National Cricket Team in the fifth T20I on Tuesday, July 29. The WI vs AUS 5th T20I is scheduled to be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts and it slated to start at 04:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). WI vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025: Tim David Opens Up After Hitting Australia’s Fastest T20I Century Against West Indies, Says ‘Backed My Shots; Worked a Lot on Power-Hitting’.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I 2025 Match On TV?

Unfortunately, there would be no WI vs AUS live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the WI vs AUS 5th T20I live telecast on any TV channel. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option for WI vs AUS 5th T20I, can read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I 2025 Match?

FanCode holds digital rights of WI vs AUS 2025, and their streaming platform will provide live streaming online viewing options of the West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode mobile app and website to watch the WI vs AUS 5th T20I 2025 match live streaming online, but users will require a pass. Expect a quality game of cricket with Australia clinching another win here.

