WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 5th T20I 2025: The Australia national cricket team are playing strong, and will be looking for a whitewash in the ongoing T20I series. The Aussies were brilliant in the Test series against the Windies, winning all three matches of the series. Now, in the five-match T20I series, they have won the first four. If Australia manages to win the WI vs AUS 5th T20I 2025, it will be two consecutive whitewashes in the longest and shortest formats consecutively. WI vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025: Tim David Opens Up After Hitting Australia’s Fastest T20I Century Against West Indies, Says ‘Backed My Shots; Worked a Lot on Power-Hitting’.

The WI vs AUS 5th T20I 2025 is scheduled to be hosted at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. The West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I 2025 is organized to be held on Tuesday, July 29, starting from 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The last match was an absolute thriller, where the West Indies cricket team put forward a strong 205/9 total, batting first. Australia chased the score with just four balls remaining. Aussies pumped up 206/7, where opening batter Glenn Maxwell played an attractive hand, scoring 47 off just 18 balls. While Aussies will look to seal another whitewash, Windies must look for a consolation win. Australia Beats West Indies By Three Wickets in WI vs AUS 4th T20I 2025; Fifties From Josh Inglis and Cameron Green Helps Australia Take 4-0 Lead.

WI vs AUS 5th T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Josh Inglis (AUS), Shai Hope (WI)

Batters: Cameron Green (AUS), Brandon King (WI)

All-Rounders: Mitch Owen (AUS), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Jason Holder (WI), Romario Shepherd (WI)

Bowlers: Adam Zampa (AUS), Akeal Hosein (WI), Nathan Ellis (AUS)

WI vs AUS 5th T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Cameron Green (C), Glenn Maxwell (VC)

WI vs AUS 5th T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Josh Inglis (AUS), Shai Hope (WI), Cameron Green (AUS), Brandon King (WI), Mitch Owen (AUS), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Jason Holder (WI), Romario Shepherd (WI), Adam Zampa (AUS), Akeal Hosein (WI), Nathan Ellis (AUS)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2025 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).