Babar Azam Named Pakistan's New ODI Captain, Azhar Ali Gets Test Captaincy Extension

Babar Azam (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named right-handed batsman Babar Azam as One-Day International (ODI) captain. Babar was already in charge of T20I team and now replaces wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain in ODIs. Pakistan’s ODI captaincy was vacant following Sarfaraz’s ouster last year. Meanwhile, Azhar Ali’s tenure as Test captain was also extended. PCB Central Contracts: Shaheen Shah Afridi Joins Azhar Ali and Babar Azam in Grade A, Mohammad Amir Misses Out.

“I want to congratulate Azhar Ali and Babar Azam for getting captaincy extensions. This is absolutely the right decision as they also require certainty and clarity on their future roles. I am sure they will now start looking to the future and start planning so that they can build sides that can perform at the expected levels,” said head coach and selector Misbah-ul-Haq. In Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Debate, Former Australian Cricketer Tom Moody Has His Say.

PCB also released the central contract list for 2020-21. Apart from Azhar and Babar, young fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi have been placed in Category A. Sarfaraz along with spinner Yasir Shah has has been demoted to Category B. Pace bowling trio of Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz missed out on central contracts. Pakistan is scheduled to play nine Tests, six ODIs and 20 T20Is apart from Asia Cup and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 over the next 12-month period.