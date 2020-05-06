In Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Debate, Former Australian Cricketer Tom Moody Has His Say

File pictures of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has jumped in the Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam debate. Moody believes that Azam is special when it comes to batting. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach also said that Azam has emerged as a batsman and equalled him with the Indian captain. “He [Babar] has emerged over the last year or so into something that is going to be so special. We talked about how Virat Kohli is so good on the eye as a batsman. If you think Virat Kohli is good to watch, have a look at Babar Azam bat. My gosh, he is something special,” Moody said during the Pitch Side Experts podcast. David Warner Explains Similarities Between Him & Virat Kohli.

Moody also predicted that he will be one of the top five batsmen in coming 5-10 years. “I think in the next five to ten years, he will definitely be in your top five [batsmen of the decade] without a question,” the former cricketer and commentator said.

“I think at the moment, it is very hard to justify him at that position given his statistics. Away from home he is only averaging 37 and at home he is averaging 67. But we have to consider that he has hardly played away from home and a lot of those games away were during the early part of his career,” he added.