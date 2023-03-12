After a win in the first game Bangladesh are all set to aim for a series victory against England when they face them in the second match of the three-match T20I series on their home turf. The first T20I match will occur at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The match starts at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Despite losing the ODI series, Bangladesh shocked the visitors by winning the first T20I. The England openers were off to a good start an at one point it looked like they will take the game out of Bangladesh's hand, but the bowlers brought them back in the game. Keep reading if you want more info on live streaming and broadcasting details of the match. Shakib Al Hasan Beats Fan Who Took Away His Cap At Promotional Event Following Bangladesh's Historic T20I Win Over England (Watch Video).

Najmul Hossain Shanto has is in good form and did the bulk of the scoring in the last game. Although he was supported well by Roni Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy, Bangladesh will want him to deliver again and provide the killer blow to England, sealing the series. England, on the other hand, will want their middle order to fire in this game.

When Is BAN vs ENG 2nd T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bangladesh will lock horns with England in the 2nd T20I of the series on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The match starts at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at here Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of BAN vs ENG 2nd T20I 2023?

Sadly, the BAN vs England series has no broadcasters in India. Hence, the match will not be telecasted live here. However, Bangladesh cricket fans can watch the live telecast on Gazi TV and T-Sports.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of BAN vs ENG 2nd T20I 2023?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the BAN vs ENG 2nd T20I on the FanCode app and website. Though, they need a subscription to access it. Nevertheless, Rabbithole will offer live streaming of this match in Bangladesh.

