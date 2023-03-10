Shakib Al Hasan lost his cool and beat up a fan with his cap after the latter tried to snatch it. This was after Bangladesh's historic win over England and Shakib, who had gone to attend a promotional event, was surrounded by a sea of fans, which is not a surprise given his stature as one of cricket's top stars. However, things got ugly after a fan snatched the cap from his head while he trying to make his way through a crowd. Livid, the all-rounder snatched his cap back and hit the fan with it multiple times. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Shakib Al Hasan Angrily Reacts To Umpiring Decision During Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Match in BPL 2023 (Watch Video).

Shakib Al Hasan Beats Fan Who Took Away His Cap

