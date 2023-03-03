During the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and England, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal takes a bizarre review as he desperately tries to overturn a decision which was clearly not out. In the 47th over, Taskin Ahmed was bowling and his final ball of the over was a lovely yorker which was blocked by Adil Rashid by the middle of the bat. Shockingly, Tamim decided to review the decision and it was sent upstairs only for it to stay unchanged very obviously. The incident was a perfect opportunity for fans to make viral and they wasted no time.

Bangladesh Captain Tamim Iqbal Takes Bizarre Review

What prize do Bangladesh get for making the worst LBW review call in the history of cricket? pic.twitter.com/SfJWRdCpXc — Jon Reeve (@jon_reeve) March 3, 2023

Worst LBW review call

A bizarre review by Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI against England. pic.twitter.com/TEAxR4dxhD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 3, 2023

