Bangladesh face Ireland in the last and final game of the three-match ODI series that begins on Thursday, March 23 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) while the toss occurs at 1.00 pm. Bangladesh have already taken a 1-0 lead in the series after defeating Ireland by 183 runs in the first game. BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Bangladesh vs Ireland Cricket Match in Sylhet.

The second ODI was washed out after Bangladesh posted a huge total of 349/8, thanks to Bangladesh’s wicket-keeper-batter, Mushfiqur Rahim’s splendid knock (100 from 60 balls). Before Ireland could bat, rain intervened and the match was called off.

Coming to the analysis for the third ODI between the hosts and the visitors, Bangladesh batting and bowling department looks fine, considering the way they blew away the visitors in the first ODI. For Ireland, their batters need to come good with the bat considering how their batters performed in the first ODI with no one managing to score a big knock. Except for Graham Hume (4-fer), no other bowlers managed to scalp more than one wicket. This shows that, besides their batters, Ireland’s bowlers also need to perform well if they are to equalise the series 1-1.

When Is BAN vs IRE 3rd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bangladesh will lock horns with Ireland in the 3rd ODI of the series on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The match starts at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), while the toss occurs at 1.00 pm at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Mushfiqur Rahim Scores Fastest Century by a Bangladesh Batsman in ODIs As Tigers Post Their Highest Ever Total in 50-Overs Cricket.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of BAN vs IRE 3rd ODI 2023?

Sadly, the BAN vs Ireland series has no broadcasters in India. Hence, the match will not be telecasted live here. However, Bangladesh cricket fans can watch the live telecast on Gazi TV and T-Sports.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of BAN vs IRE 3rd ODI?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the BAN vs IRE 3rd ODI on the FanCode app and website. Though, they need a subscription to access it. Nevertheless, Rabbithole will offer live streaming of this match in Bangladesh.

