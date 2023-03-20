Wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim has smashed the fastest ODI century by a Bangladeshi batter during the 2nd ODI against Ireland at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. The veteran batter took 60 balls to reach the milestone. Earlier this record was held by Shakib Al Hasan who scored a 63-ball century against Zimbabwe in 2009. Batting first, Bangladesh also put up their highest ODI total of 349/6.

Mushfiqur Rahim Scores Fastest Century by a Bangladesh Batsman

Bangladesh Post Their Highest Ever ODI Total

