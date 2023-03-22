Bangladesh (BAN) and Ireland (IRE) are scheduled to play the third and final ODI of the three-match series on March 23 (Thursday) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The match will begin at 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction BAN vs IRE ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Mushfiqur Rahim Scores Fastest Century by a Bangladesh Batsman in ODIs As Tigers Post Their Highest Ever Total in 50-Overs Cricket.

Bangladesh lead the series by 1-0 after winning the first ODI by a huge margin of 183 runs. In the second ODI, Bangladesh batting first scored a mammoth total of 349 runs courtesy of three terrific knocks from Mushfiqur Rahim (100), Najmul Hossain Shanto (73) and Litton Das (70). However, the match ended on no result due to heavy rain disruption after the first innings. Bangladesh have managed to lose only a single ODI series at home since 2017, revealing the dominance at their own backyard. Hence, before the upcoming final clash on Thursday, the hosts will be favourites to clinch the match and win the series. BAN vs IRE 2023: Uncapped Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik Named in Bangladesh's T20I Squad for Ireland Series.

BAN vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

BAN vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Litton Das (BAN), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Stephen Doheny (IRE), Paul Stirling (IRE) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

BAN vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Curtis Campher (IRE) could be our All-rounders.

BAN vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Taskin Ahmed (BAN),Hasan Mahmud (BAN), Ebadot Hossain (BAN), Graham Hume (IRE) could form the bowling attack.

BAN vs IRE, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), Litton Das (BAN), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Stephen Doheny (IRE), Paul Stirling (IRE), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Curtis Campher (IRE), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Hasan Mahmud (BAN), Ebadot Hossain (BAN), Graham Hume (IRE)

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team BAN vs IRE whereas Graham Hume (IRE) could be selected as the vice-captain.

