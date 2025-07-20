Where to Watch Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team: Bangladesh, fresh after a 1-2 series win in T20 cricket against Sri Lanka away, will face Pakistan in a three-match series at home. The first game will be played at the Shere Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Home advantage is something that can work in their favour, with the team enjoying playing in front of their home supporters. Pakistan dominated the last time these teams met and clinched a 3-0 series win at home. The pitch at Dhaka offers a lot of spin and bounce for the slower bowlers and the side winning the toss would like to put a target on board. Bangladesh versus Pakistan starts at 5:30 PM IST. BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match in Dhaka.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das is a key batter for the side but has struggled with consistency in the last few series. Openers Tanzid Hasan Tamin and Parvez Hossain Emon in the power plays need to get the team off to a flier when the ball is new. In terms of bowling, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam will be the key wicket-takers for the home side.

Pakistan will be led by skipper Salman Agha and the visitors will look to secure an early win under his leadership. Fakhar Zaman is an asset in this team and if he gets going, the Bangladesh attack will be under tremendous pressure. Saim Ayub at the top is another player who likes to play aggressive cricket and it will not be a surprise if he gets a big score. Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get BAN vs PAK T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2025 Details

Match PAK vs BAN 1st T20I Date Saturday, July 20 Time 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Bangladesh National Cricket Team is set to take on the Pakistan National Cricket Team in the first of a three-match T20I series on Sunday, July 20. The BAN vs PAK 1st T20I is set to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The BAN vs PAK 1st T20I is slated to start at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner in India for the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2025 T20I series. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch BAN vs PAK live telecast. For the BAN vs PAK 2025 T20I series online viewing option.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2025

FanCode has the streaming rights of the BAN vs PAK 2025 T20I series. Fans in India can watch BAN vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website. But for that, fans would require a match pass. Pakistan will dominate this game from the outset and should secure an easy win.

