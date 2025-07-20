BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I 2025: The Bangladesh National Cricket Team will square off against the Pakistan National Cricket Team in the first of a three-match T20I series on Sunday, July 20. The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, will host all three matches in the BAN vs PAK 2025 T20I series and it promises to be an exciting one. Bangladesh National Cricket Team enter this contest on the back of a historic T20I series victory over Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the BAN vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 fantasy contest can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get BAN vs PAK T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Pakistan and Bangladesh had met in a T20I series earlier this year in Pakistan, where the Salman Ali Agha-led side had registered a 3-0 sweep. While Bangladesh will take confidence and momentum from the Sri Lanka T20I series win into this match, Pakistan will have an edge, given their dominant record over their Asian opponents in the format. The Pakistan National Cricket Team has a 19-3 advantage over the Bangladesh National Cricket Team when it comes to head-to-head record in T20Is. BAN vs PAK 2025: BCB Announces Bangladesh T20I Squad for Pakistan Series at Home.

BAN vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Litton Das (BAN), Mohammad Haris (PAK)

Batters: Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Salman Ali Agha (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK)

All-Rounders: Khushdil Shah (PAK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Mahedi Hasan (BAN)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Abbas Afridi (PAK), Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

BAN vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Litton Das (BAN), Mohammad Haris (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Salman Ali Agha (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK), Khushdil Shah (PAK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) , Mahedi Hasan (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Abbas Afridi (PAK), Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

