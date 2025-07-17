Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Matches: After the historic T20I series win against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will now take on Pakistan in a three-game series at home. Meanwhile, you can download the BAN vs PAK 2025 T20I full schedule in PDF format, here. Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in an away series and will have their tail up as they face the Green Shirts, who are looking to rebuild. The series will be a short one and was planned recently, with both teams finding a window. SL vs BAN 3rd T20I 2025: Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan Shine As Bangladesh Secure T20I Series Win Over Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh is expected to retain the same squad that defeated Sri Lanka under Litton Das’ leadership. Mahedi Hasan, who picked 4/24 in the final T20I against Sri Lanka, is expected to play a crucial role against Pakistan as well. On the other hand, Pakistan have recalled Fakhar Zaman along with all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. Audit Uncovers USD 21 Million Financial Irregularities in Pakistan Cricket Board.

BAN vs PAK T20I Series Schedule

Date Match Time Venue July 20 1st T20I 5:30 PM Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka July 22 2nd T20I 5:30 PM Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka July 24 3rd T20I 5:30 PM Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

The visitors have once again left out Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi. Ahmed Daniyal has been handed the maiden call-up. Interestingly, Pakistan have named Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz in the squad as well. The duo have previously represented Pakistan in many T20Is.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2025 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).