Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: Having already lost the three-match T20I series, hosts Bangladesh national cricket team will look to play for pride when they take on West Indies national cricket team in the BAN vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 on October 31. Bangladesh, which came into the T20Is, winning the ODI series 2-1, are reeling 0-2 behind, while the West Indies will be eager to complete a series whitewash, and end their ongoing Asia tour on a high. West Indies Defeats Bangladesh by 14 Runs in 2nd T20I 2025; Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd Shine As Visitors Secure Series Victory

Bangladesh slipped up in the BAN vs WI 2nd T20I 2025, during their chase of 150, and managed just 135 in their 20 overs, handing West Indies a 14-run win. In both BAN vs WI T20Is, the hosts Bangladesh have displayed poor batting performances, leading to their losses, despite the bowlers restricting the opponents. West Indies, on the other hand, have rallied behind the likes of Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, and Alick Athanaze, who have performed with the ball and bat, respectively.

BAN vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20I Date Friday, October 31 Time 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is BAN vs WI 2nd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Bangladesh national cricket team will take on the West Indies national cricket team in the BAN vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 on Friday, October 31. The Bangladesh vs West Indies third and final T20I 2025 will be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram and will start at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch BAN vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast partners for the BAN vs WI 2025 T20I series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of Bangladesh vs West Indies cricket matches on TV channels. Read below to check BAN vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 online viewing options. Bangladesh Beat West Indies by 74 Runs in BAN vs WI 1st ODI 2025; Rishad Hossain’s Brilliant Six-Wicket Haul Helps Host Take 1–0 Lead in Three-Match Series.

How to Watch BAN vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the BAN vs WI 2025 T20I series with FanCode as the digital rights holder. Users can find the Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require either a match pass or a tour pass.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2025 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).