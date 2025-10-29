West Indies return strongly in the T20I series after they suffered defeat in the ODI series as they take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series by winning the second T20I at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram. West Indies batted first in the game and posted a competitive 149/9 on a difficult surface. Alick Athanaze and Shai Hope played big roles as they both scored half-centuries. Chasing it, despite Tanzid Hasan Tamim's inspired efforts with a half-century, West Indies closed the game down riding on bowling performances of Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder. The visitors ended up with a 14-run victory. Suryakumar Yadav Completes 150 Sixes In T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025.

West Indies Defeats Bangladesh by 14 Runs in 2nd T20I 2025

