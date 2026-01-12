The Melbourne Renegades took a bold tactical step in their Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 clash against the Sydney Thunder, calling for wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan to be 'retired out' mid-innings. The decision, aimed at injecting immediate power into the scoring rate, highlights the intensifying pressure on the Renegades to secure a finals berth. Kids Face 'Second-Hand Embarrassment' As Mothers Kiss Them on BBL Kiss Cam During Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Match (Watch Video)

Rizwan, who has struggled for fluency throughout his maiden BBL campaign, was replaced at the crease after a laboured innings that saw him unable to find the boundary regularly. While tactical retirements are becoming more common in modern T20 cricket, the move to withdraw a player of Rizwan’s international stature underscores the Renegades' "win-at-all-costs" approach in a must-win fixture.

Watch Mohammad Rizwan Forced to Retire Out

Muhammad Rizwan has been retired out by the Melbourne Renegades 👀 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/AuTGoTIHqb — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2026

Retire Out in Cricket: A Tactical Substitution

The decision came after the 18th over with Renegades scoring reading 154/4 at the Sydney Showground Stadium. Despite his reputation as a world-class anchor, Rizwan’s strike rate on the night had dipped significantly below the required tempo. With power-hitters such as Will Sutherland and Daniel Lawrence waiting in the dugout, the Renegades' coaching staff signaled for the retirement to maximise their remaining deliveries. Interestingly, Rizwan's replacement Sutherland was run-out for run-a-ball one run as Renegades eventually posted 170/8 in 20 overs. Retired Out vs Retired Hurt in Cricket: Know Difference Between The Two Terms.

Under the Laws of Cricket, a batter who is 'retired out' cannot return to the crease, unlike a player who retires hurt or ill. This distinction confirms that the move was a deliberate strategic choice by the Renegades management rather than a response to a physical injury.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BBL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).