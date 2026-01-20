The Big Bash League (BBL) Qualifier between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers at Optus Stadium has been ignited by a contentious third-umpire decision. The dismissal of Babar Azam, stumped off the bowling of young sensation Cooper Connolly, has left the cricket world divided over whether the batter’s foot was grounded or "in the air" at the precise moment the bails were removed. Angry Babar Azam Smashes Boundary Cushion After Being Dismissed, Pakistan Batter Was Furious As Steve Smith Denied Him Single (Watch Video)

The incident occurred in the first over of Sydney Sixers' chase. Babar was drawn forward by a flighted delivery from Connolly. Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis completed a swift stumping, leading to a lengthy review that would ultimately become the match's primary talking point as Babar was adjudged out for a two-ball duck.

Babar Azam's 'Foot in the Air' Controversy

The central point of the dispute is not whether Babar was behind the crease, which he clearly was, but whether his back foot had any part of the boot touching the turf when the stumps were broken. Steve Smith Shows Displeasure With Babar Azam’s Fielding During Sydney Derby in BBL 2025-26, Video Goes Viral.

Babar Azam Wicket Video

It's a duck for Babar Azam 😳 HUGE call from the third umpire. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/mvSDF5ITGJ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 20, 2026

Fan Questions Decision

How it was out? Seems umpire is not a fan of Babar Azam 💔💔#BabarAzam #BBL15pic.twitter.com/RpB9u4duK3 — Fourth Umpire (@UmpireFourth) January 20, 2026

Another Babar Azam Fan Unhappy With the Decision

Babar Azam is Not Out wrong decision by the TV umpire 🙄#BabarAzam𓃵pic.twitter.com/EhICWXdKxR — Ahsan ♥️ (@ahsan_shah90) January 20, 2026

The Picture Says 'Not Out'

I did not see Babar Azam’s dismissal live because I was outside at that time for some urgent work, but the picture itself clearly tells the story that he was not out. That's all !!! #BBL15 @PCTFighter56 https://t.co/hUJc5EM2SR — Shaizi ♡ (@Imshaizi18) January 20, 2026

User Being Sarcastic About Babar's Dismissal

Another day another failure for ghanta king babar azam🤣🤣 But again his fans ll cry This is clear not out saar So unlucky saar Ye jay shah aur bcci ki saazish h saar Nothing is more satisfying than seeing his fans cry on tl 🤣#BBL15 #BabarAzam𓃵 #Babarazam @BBL pic.twitter.com/6H4gDASWwQ — ictfan🇮🇳 (@ictfan_fan) January 20, 2026

Was Babar Azam Out?

Was Babar Azam out? pic.twitter.com/8DTWnFvG6o — King Babar Azam Gang (@BA56_MOB) January 20, 2026

Law Says Out!

Babar Azam stumping was inches away from being safe but inches matter in cricket. By the law it was out. Brutal but fair.#BBL15 https://t.co/7OYjqWvptk — Kuch Bhi 𝕏 (@KuchBhi__0) January 20, 2026

Under the Laws of Cricket, a batter is only safe if their foot is grounded behind the line. The third umpire spent several minutes scrutinising a specific side-on angle, which appeared to show a tiny gap between Babar’s shoe and the pitch. While the umpire concluded the foot was "airborne" and gave him out, social media was immediately flooded with zoomed-in screenshots suggesting otherwise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2026 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).