The Perth Scorchers have cemented their legacy as the most successful franchise in Big Bash League history, clinching an unprecedented sixth title with a dominant victory over the Sydney Sixers in the BBL 25-26 Final on 25 January. In front of a sold-out Optus Stadium, the Scorchers’ bowling attack, led by the clinical David Payne and Jhye Richardson, dismantled the Sixers’ star-studded batting line-up and then chased down a paltry target thanks to knocks from Mitchell Marsh and Finn Allen to win the prestigious trophy on home soil. Jack Edwards Grabs One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Finn Allen During Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2025-26 Final (Watch Video)

The Scorchers’ chase was clinical and measured. While the Sixers’ bowlers, led by Mitchell Starc, attempted to build pressure, the target of 133 proved insufficient. The Scorchers navigated the chase with composure thanks to brilliant knocks from Finn Allen (36), Marsh (44), and Josh Inglis (29*), surpassing the 133-run target with 2.3 overs to spare and six wickets in hand.

Opting to bowl first after a brief rain delay, the Scorchers executed a disciplined tactical plan with David Payne as the architect of the Sixers' collapse, finishing with remarkable figures of 3/13. Sydney Sixers Thank Babar Azam For His Services in BBL As Pakistan Batter Joins National Team Ahead of PAK vs AUS T20Is and ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Jhye Richardson provided the perfect foil, snaring 3/20. Despite a brisk start from Steve Smith (37), the Sydney side lost wickets at regular intervals, slumping from 94 for 4 to be bowled out for just 132 in their 20 overs.

A Legacy of Dominance

This victory marks the Scorchers' sixth championship in 15 seasons, moving them two titles clear of the Sydney Sixers in the all-time standings. The 2025–26 campaign has been a redemption arc for Ashton Turner’s men, who topped the table in the regular season and remained undefeated through the knockout stages.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BBL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

