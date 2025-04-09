Cricket is a sport that is mostly governed by a set of rules and regulations, which players have to adhere to. However, many rules defined by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) can often confuse fans, where the nitty-gritty can make a lot of difference. For the uninitiated, MCC are the custodian of cricket and have the power to change rulings. Recently, one rule that has been in much focus is the 'Retire Out' law, thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL). In IPL 2025, two different franchises have already opted for the 'Retire Out' rule, which has left viewers and fans confused with the' Retire Hurt' law. Scroll below to understand between the two cricketing terms. List of Batters To Be Retired Out in IPL: From Devon Conway, Tilak Varma to Ravi Ashwin, Check List of Instances of Batters To Be Tactically Retired Out in Indian Premier League.

What Is The Difference Between Retire Hurt and Retire Out?

As per MCC Law 25.4.3, Retired Out is when a batter retires without the permission of the umpire and cannot resume his innings as the player does not have the opposing captain's permission. This form of dismissal is more of a tactical decision than a credit to the bowler. Interestingly, the batter who is termed retired out cannot even bat in a super over.

Example: In IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians opted to 'Retire Out' Tilak Varma during the MI vs LSG match in Lucknow, where the middle-order batter was forced to retire after scoring 25 off 23. Similarly, Chennai Super Kings retired out Devon Conway during the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match, despite the batter scoring 69 off 49 in a chase of 220. Overall, in IPL, five such occasions have occurred where batters have been retired out, with the first in 2022. Devon Conway Becomes Second Batsman To Be Tactically Retired Out in IPL 2025, Opener Replaced by Ravindra Jadeja During PBKS vs CSK Match.

On the other hand, Retire Hurt is when a batter leaves the field due to an injury or illness and can return to bat in the innings if the team has not been bowled out. The MCC Law 24.4.2 states a batter can retire due to unforeseen circumstances with the umpire's permission, and can return to bat if fit.

Example: During NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI, Imam-ul-Haq, while diving for a single, found the ball hit his helmet, which injured the opener, who, upon receiving medical treatment, was deemed unfit to continue his innings, and was retired hurt. Haq could have returned to bat anytime during his innings as the umpires permitted the batter to leave the field.

