The 15th edition of the Big Bash League reaches its climax on 25 January, as the Perth Scorchers host the Sydney Sixers in the BBL 2025–26 Final. Following a dominant campaign where they topped the table, the Scorchers enter the decider as favourites at their home ground, Optus Stadium. The Sixers, however, arrive with momentum after a convincing victory in the Challenger, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle between the league's two most successful franchises. Sydney Sixers Thank Babar Azam For His Services in BBL As Pakistan Batter Joins National Team Ahead of PAK vs AUS T20Is and ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Journey to the Final

The Perth Scorchers secured their direct path to the final with a comprehensive 48-run victory over the Sixers in Tuesday's Qualifier. Young speedster Mahli Beardman was the standout, taking 3-20 to dismantle the Sydney batting order. Perth’s ability to defend a modest total of 147 showcased the bowling depth that has made Optus Stadium a fortress this season.

The Sydney Sixers were forced to take the longer route, facing the Hobart Hurricanes in Friday's Challenger. Led by a resurgent Steve Smith, who struck a vital half-century, the Sixers posted a massive 198/8 before bowling out the Hurricanes for 141. Having lost both encounters against Perth this season, the Sixers will be desperate to flip the script on the biggest stage.

Where To Watch Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2025-26 Final Live Streaming Online?

The final is expected to draw a massive global audience, with several broadcasting options available:

In India: The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 2 HD). Digital users can stream the game on the JioHotstar app and website, with kick-off at 13:45 IST.

In Australia: The final will be televised for free on Channel 7 and streamed via 7plus. Subscriptions options are also available on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports.

In the United Kingdom: Fans can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 08:15 GMT.

In the USA: The match is available via Willow TV and Sling TV. 'Chatted About Golf', Steve Smith Opens Up On Bonding With Babar Azam After No Single-Controversy During Sydney Derby in BBL 2025-26 (Watch Video).

Match Fact

Feature Details Tournament Big Bash League 2025–26 Match BBL Final: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Date Sunday, 25 January 2026 Venue Optus Stadium, Perth Kick-off Time 13:45 IST Scorchers Captain Ashton Turner Sixers Captain Moises Henriques Live Stream (India) JioHotstar TV Channel (India) Star Sports Network

Team News and Key Players

Perth’s lineup is anchored by the explosive Finn Allen, whose quick-fire 49 in the Qualifier set the tone for their victory. With captain Ashton Turner providing middle-order stability and a pace attack featuring Jhye Richardson and David Payne, the hosts boast a well-balanced side.

The Sixers rely heavily on the big game experience of Smith and captain Moises Henriques. The return of Mitchell Starc for the finals series has also bolstered their bowling stocks, providing a fascinating matchup against Perth’s aggressive openers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).