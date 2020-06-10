BCCI Agrees to India vs Sri Lanka Bilateral Series in August: Report

A still from India vs Sri Lanka T20I (Photo Credits: IANS)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly confirmed to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) that the Indian team will tour the island nation for limited-overs fixtures in August. However, India's tour of Sri Lanka is subject to clearance from the Indian government. As per a report by The Island, SLC will seek Sports Ministry's permission to stage bilateral cricket. The board expects to get the green signal as Sri Lanka have eased coronavirus lockdown and tourism activities are likely to return to the country in August. Bangladesh’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2020 Unlikely to Happen As per Schedule After Senior Players Show Reluctance.

Earlier, as the per the schedule, India were to travel to Sri Lanka to play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many T20Is in June but following travel restrictions, the series will now be rescheduled. There are chances that some spectators will be allowed to watch the match. "Ideally, we would want to fill up 30 to 40 percent of the venues. Spectators can maintain the one-meter distance and watch games. However, the final call will be made by health officials. We will follow all their instructions," an official was quoted as saying by The Island. Pakistan Gave Us Green Light to Host 2020 Asia Cup: Sri Lanka Cricket Chief Shammi Silva.

Sri Lanka could well host the Asia Cup 2020 after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) agreed to shift the tournament out of their country. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is awaiting confirmation from Bangladesh as well who are scheduled to play three-match Test series. Earlier, Sri Lanka's home series against England was cancelled following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in March.