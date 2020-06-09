Bangladesh’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2020 Unlikely to Happen As per Schedule After Senior Players Show Reluctance

File picture of Mushfiqur Rahim (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bangladesh cricket team is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in July for a three-match Test series. The series was part of the ICC World Test Championship 2019-21, which has been put on hold as of now. Meanwhile, as per a report, players are reluctant to travel to Sri Lanka given the coronavirus crisis ad it came to light after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) held a teleconference with the senior cricketers. West Indies Cricket Team Reaches England for Test Series, ECB Welcomes Players ; Says 'Delighted to Have You Here'.

"Yes we had spoken with some of the players and they did not show any interest [to tour during that point of time]. I think chances are very slim about the Sri Lanka tour commencing on scheduled time frame,” BCB cricket operation chairman Akram Khan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"Where Sri Lanka is thinking of playing cricket we are yet to resume training at our own backyard and more importantly we cannot say when the condition will improve. We are trying to find out who wants to train individually so that we can prepare the ground for them but I am not too sure whether everyone wants to do it or it is just a wish of few cricketers.” Akram added.

Akram also added that the players would need at lead 40 days of truing to prepare for the tour. "We cannot go there without proper preparation because it is a three match Test series. They players are out of cricket for long time so after returning to cricket they will at least need 40 days training comprised with one month skill training following a 10 days fitness camp. So we cannot commit anything right away regarding the Sri Lanka tour," Akram added. England vs West Indies 2020: Three Windies Players Refuse to Travel for England Test Series.

The report also stated that that one of the cricketers was unwilling to tour fearing he could get infected and thus it will be difficult to return to home. "How can we go to Sri Lanka in the present context? If we sustain the virus will it be possible to return back to our country. Suppose our family members have a similar case can we play cricket keeping everything aside,'' a senior cricketer was quoted as as saying.

Interestingly, India could tour Sri Lanka also for a limited-overs series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is thinking of sending the Indian team for three ODIs and three T20Is in July. However, it all depends on the international travel restrictions by the Indian government.